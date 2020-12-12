Advertisement

Thousands without power around the state as winter storm moves through

Consumers Energy has reported more than 6,000 customers are without power Saturday morning as a strong winter storm moves through the state.
MGN Online
MGN Online(KGNS)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Consumers Energy has reported that more than 6,000 customers are without power Saturday morning as a strong winter storm moves through the state.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, most of the outages are in northern lower Michigan between Clare and West Branch.

There are also a few power outages in the Midland area.

Strong gusty winds of 30 mph or greater in addition to a heavy, wet snowfall is likely leading to these outages. These strong winds and heavy snow will continue through much of the day before winding down Saturday night.

For a look at restoration times and other outage details, visit the outage map.

