Woodchips BBQ fights to have its liquor license returned

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/11/2020) - A mid-Michigan restaurant is fighting to get its liquor license back, after the state suspended it for failing to comply with emergency orders.

Several Michigan bars and restaurants were in court Friday, to argue their opposition of the state’s decision to halt in-person dining. For some who knowingly violating that order - it has also led to liquor license suspensions.

“I have a moral and fiduciary responsibility to my employees to get them paid. It’s the only way. The city has taken away our outdoor dining, so we really have no recourse to do what we’re doing,” said a Michigan businessman.

This is the sentiment of many restaurant owners, who just want to make a living and support their employees. But, their actions come at a cost.

This week - Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer is among those that lost the ability to legally serve alcohol - because it ignored state orders fueled by the pandemic - to pause indoor service for three weeks.

“He’s been trying to negotiate this ever-changing mine field with temporary orders, doing the best he can. And trying to preserve his employees lifestyles,” said Woodchips BBQ Attorney Patrick Hingst.

Attorneys from the Michigan Liquor Control Board, and state Health and Human Services also presented their case.

“Is it safe to say that the intent behind sending it was to try to get businesses like Woodchips into compliance with the facemask order?,” commented Michigan Assistant Attorney General Mark Sands.

A two week extension statewide - now means that order remains in place until December 20th - a move that has some bars and eateries struggling to stay in business without a second round of stimulus support coming in.

Woodchips BBQ should find out early next week, if they can resume liquor sales and what penalties they may have to pay.

