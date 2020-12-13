Advertisement

As vaccine distribution looms, will the coronavirus pandemic get worse before it gets better?

The CEO of Memorial Healthcare told ABC12 he remains “cautiously optimistic”
Memorial Healthcare in Owosso prepares for COVID-19 vaccine storage and administration(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) (12/12/2020)-Distribution of Pfizer’s landmark COVID-19 vaccine swings into gear nationwide Monday on what some have dubbed the pandemic’s D-Day.

“Now is not the time to take our eye off the ball.”

That shot in the arm is still likely months away for most Michigan residents, meaning the situation on the ground may get worse before it gets better. Brian Long is the President of Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” he related. “About two weeks ago, we were at the highest numbers we had seen… at least since the spring. Since that time, we’ve seen a plateauing or leveling of that.”

Michigan’s 7-day rolling average of new cases hovered near 5100 to end out the work week, the lowest that number has been in just about a month. While the week-long death rate showed few signs of abating, there were fewer patients inside the state’s hospitals.

Distributors meanwhile, have been tasked with keeping thousands of temperature-sensitive vials in a special deep freeze before they’re carted out to 56 Michigan hospitals and 16 health departments on day one, according to Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

“We have the folks scheduled through a prioritized list, so we’re all ready,” Long said of his staff. “The big question is how much are we going to get out of the distributors and how quickly?”

But what if you aren’t in that pool of critical workers and vulnerable populations? Most will have to wait until the third and final phase to get it. What’s involved will likely differ from provider to provider based upon the vaccine’s unique storage requirements.

“As we go into the general public, we’re going to be opening that up very similar to our seasonal flu clinics,” Long explained. “We’ll have opportunities to schedule and provide.”

Local health departments will serve as resources when it comes to where and how to schedule an injection. Michigan is expected to receive just shy of 85-thousand doses in the first shipment of that Pfizer vaccine.

In the meantime, Long and others urged everyone to pack their patience and to continue following the precautions.

