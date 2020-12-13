Calm weather returns after Saturday’s snow and rain

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The season’s first real winter storm has come and gone. It dropped more than a foot of snow in some parts of northern lower Michigan with the highest snowfall totals in Mid-Michigan ranging from about 4-8 inches. A ton of rain fell further south too with more than 1.50″ in many spots.

Overnight, temperatures dropped below freezing so there could be a few slick spots on the roads to begin the day. To wrap up the weekend, we will see plenty of clouds today but dry conditions with highs in the middle 30s. Tonight, clouds stick around with temps falling into the 20s.

The general trend this upcoming week will be for quiet weather conditions to persist with below average temperatures for much of the week. There is a low snow chance on Monday when there could be a few flurries in the Great Lakes Bay Region but we are not expecting anything widespread. Highs Monday are in the 30s. The coldest day of the season so far appears to come on Tuesday with highs only in the 20s. The last time Flint and Saginaw saw a day in the 20s was back on February 28th! Looks like we’ll be dry for the rest of the week with temps generally in the 30s.

It won’t be until next weekend that we will be tracking our next storm system. This one looks like it could bring some light rain or snow to the area but we have plenty of time to watch it the next several days.

