COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort

The Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant is shown in Portage, Mich., Friday, Dec....
The Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant is shown in Portage, Mich., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KALAMAZOO, Michigan (AP) - (12/13/20) - The first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use in the United States are headed from Michigan to distribution centers across the country.

The first round of the Pfizer vaccine will be given this week to health care workers and at nursing homes.

The shipments Sunday morning set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American history. The shots that are critical to stopping the nation’s coronavirus outbreak are destined to reach states a day later.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the vaccine Friday, saying it is highly protective and presents no major safety issues.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

