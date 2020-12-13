Advertisement

Free coronavirus tests Sunday at drive-thru event in Clare County

Two different coronavirus vaccines are showing promising results in early testing.
Two different coronavirus vaccines are showing promising results in early testing.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/13/20) - You could get a free COVID-19 test Sunday during a drive-thru event in Clare County.

It was scheduled to run on December 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Transit Corporation at 1473 Transportation Drive in Harrison.

Anyone was welcome to come and was asked to preregister.

Organizers said flu vaccines would also be available. The cost was usually covered by most private insurances, Medicare, and Medicaid. They said low cost and free flu shots would also be offered for people who qualified.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall forecast in Mid-Michigan, December 12, 2020.
Winter storm brings heavy rain, snow to Mid-Michigan
Dec 11 Storm Gallery
Weekend storm will bring blizzard conditions north and heavy rain south
This 2000 Mercury split in two after crashing into trees along Suncrest Drive in Lapeer...
Car split in half after slamming into trees in Lapeer County neighborhood
MGN Online
Thousands without power around the state as winter storm moves through
Portland voters approved a referendum on the November ballot that increases the city's minimum...
Michigan’s next minimum wage increase likely won’t take effect Jan. 1 as planned

Latest News

Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American...
COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort
After surviving COVID-19, Diana Arauza embraces the moments she spends with her 3-month-old...
Pregnant mother survives COVID-19, early delivery while in ICU
Memorial Healthcare in Owosso prepares for COVID-19 vaccine storage and administration
As vaccine distribution looms, will the coronavirus pandemic get worse before it gets better?
A healthcare worker finishes up organizing COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center...
The Latest: US leads world with 16 million cases of virus