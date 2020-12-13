Free coronavirus tests Sunday at drive-thru event in Clare County

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/13/20) - You could get a free COVID-19 test Sunday during a drive-thru event in Clare County.

It was scheduled to run on December 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Transit Corporation at 1473 Transportation Drive in Harrison.

Anyone was welcome to come and was asked to preregister.

Organizers said flu vaccines would also be available. The cost was usually covered by most private insurances, Medicare, and Medicaid. They said low cost and free flu shots would also be offered for people who qualified.

