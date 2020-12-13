Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Clouds hung tough across the sky to end our weekend, after Saturday’s winter storm. More than a foot of snow fell around Alpena, as well as heavy rain of more than an inch for much of mid-Michigan,

from the Great Lakes Bay Region through the Flint area.\

This week is shaping up to have the coldest weather of the season so far. After a cloudy night with lows in the upper 20s, look for some breaks in the overcast during the afternoon on Monday.

Temperatures will struggle into the low 30s with a gusty westerly wind that will produce wind chill values in the upper teens to low 20s. Dry and cold weather continues through the week.

There will be some milder weather heading into next weekend, that could take us to around 40 degrees.

We could also pick up a little snow late in the weekend as well, something we’ll be watching throughout the week.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall forecast in Mid-Michigan, December 12, 2020.
Winter storm brings heavy rain, snow to Mid-Michigan
Dec 11 Storm Gallery
Weekend storm will bring blizzard conditions north and heavy rain south
This 2000 Mercury split in two after crashing into trees along Suncrest Drive in Lapeer...
Car split in half after slamming into trees in Lapeer County neighborhood
MGN Online
Thousands without power around the state as winter storm moves through
Portland voters approved a referendum on the November ballot that increases the city's minimum...
Michigan’s next minimum wage increase likely won’t take effect Jan. 1 as planned

Latest News

Dry to start the week
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Calm weather returns to Mid-Michigan after Saturday's storm
Calm weather returns after Saturday’s snow and rain
Calm weather returns to Mid-Michigan after Saturday's storm
Calm weather returns to Mid-Michigan after Saturday's storm
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin’s Weather Forecast