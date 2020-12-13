Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Clouds hung tough across the sky to end our weekend, after Saturday’s winter storm. More than a foot of snow fell around Alpena, as well as heavy rain of more than an inch for much of mid-Michigan,

from the Great Lakes Bay Region through the Flint area.\

This week is shaping up to have the coldest weather of the season so far. After a cloudy night with lows in the upper 20s, look for some breaks in the overcast during the afternoon on Monday.

Temperatures will struggle into the low 30s with a gusty westerly wind that will produce wind chill values in the upper teens to low 20s. Dry and cold weather continues through the week.

There will be some milder weather heading into next weekend, that could take us to around 40 degrees.

We could also pick up a little snow late in the weekend as well, something we’ll be watching throughout the week.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.