Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Our first winter storm of the season is affecting mid-Michigan in many ways.

From over an inch of rain for both Flint and Saginaw, to 7+ inches of snow near St. Helen and Gaylord.

Power outages have been reported in northern parts of the lower peninsula due to heavy, wet snow. Take it easy if you are shoveling, due to the weight of the snow, by taking numerous breaks.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories continue through the evening, until this storm comes to an end. There has also been a wide spread of temperatures, from some very mild low 50s across the I-69 corridor, to colder 30s north of the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Overnight, as the storm winds down, we’ll continue with a brisk northwest wind.

Low temperatures will dip to the upper 20s to low 30s. Where there’s snow on the ground, even some mid 20s.

We’ll end the weekend on a quiet note with colder afternoon highs in the mid 30s.

Next week will remain dry with the coldest weather of the season so far, Tuesday through Thursday.

After some mid 30s Monday, we’ll fall into the upper 20s to low 30s through Thursday.

By next weekend, some snow showers are possible.

