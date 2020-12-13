Advertisement

Michigan Legislature looks to create child abusers registry

(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - After Macomb County resident Erica Hammel’s son Wyatt nearly lost his life to child abuse she started campaigning for a child abuse registry.

It’s been years of effort, but on Thursday the Michigan Senate passed legislation to create the registry. If it passes the House in the lame duck session, it will be called Wyatt’s Law.

The measure would require the Michigan State Police to compile a computerized database of individuals convicted of child abuse offenses in the state, including their name and date of birth, which are often needed to find court records.

