Police: Elderly woman shot to death in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/13/20) - Saginaw police said an 87-year-old woman died after being shot outside a home.

Officers responded to a 911 call late Saturday night for a person shot in a driveway on Casimir Street on the city’s east side.

They said the woman was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said a 55-year old man was arrested and was the primary suspect in the case.

They said the case was being investigated as the city’s 25th homicide of the year.

