Advertisement

Police: Elderly woman shot to death in Saginaw

(WJRT)
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/13/20) - Saginaw police said an 87-year-old woman died after being shot outside a home.

Officers responded to a 911 call late Saturday night for a person shot in a driveway on Casimir Street on the city’s east side.

They said the woman was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said a 55-year old man was arrested and was the primary suspect in the case.

They said the case was being investigated as the city’s 25th homicide of the year.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dec 11 Storm Gallery
Weekend storm will bring blizzard conditions north and heavy rain south
Snowfall forecast in Mid-Michigan, December 12, 2020.
Winter storm brings heavy rain, snow to Mid-Michigan
This 2000 Mercury split in two after crashing into trees along Suncrest Drive in Lapeer...
Car split in half after slamming into trees in Lapeer County neighborhood
Portland voters approved a referendum on the November ballot that increases the city's minimum...
Michigan’s next minimum wage increase likely won’t take effect Jan. 1 as planned
MGN Online
Thousands without power around the state as winter storm moves through

Latest News

Pfizer
Trucks with first COVID-19 vaccine in US get ready to roll
Walk With Us Christmas Spectacular
Walk With Us Christmas Spectacular Helps Hundreds of Families
Memorial Healthcare in Owosso prepares for COVID-19 vaccine storage and administration
As vaccine distribution looms, will the coronavirus pandemic get worse before it gets better?
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin's Weather Forecast