‘Walk with Us’ Christmas Spectacular hits Genesee Co. streets

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/12/2020) - Christmas came a few weeks early for nearly 200 mid-Michigan families.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s department along with volunteers from across the country, participated in the ‘Walk with Us Christmas Spectacular” on Saturday.

Eight U-Haul Trucks, full of boxes with gifts lined Saginaw Street. Inside of the boxes were toys, shirts, candy, toilet paper and blankets.

The gift boxes were given to families who were chosen by a church or other community members.

The program was started out of a moment of peace between the community and law enforcement back in May. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, walked with a crowd protesting the death of George Floyd.

Ken Nwadike, known as the Free Hugs Guy, and Adam Mizel from PTTOW! flew in from California to be part of Saturday’s event.

PTTOW! donated over $16,000 to help those in Genesee County who might need help financially.

