1 arrested, 3 more charged with deadly shooting of 3-year-old Messiah Williams in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Four people are facing charges nearly two months after the deadly shooting of 3-year-old Messiah Williams in Flint.

Police arrested 25-year-old Desean Montez Davis and he was arraigned over the weekend on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and other crimes. Three more male suspects age 20 and 21 are facing first-degree murder, conspiracy and firearms charges.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced charges against the four suspects on Monday, nearly three months after Williams was shot in the living room of his home in the 1600 block of Oklahoma Avenue on Oct. 22.

Leyton said three suspects fled to Atlanta, Ga., after the shooting and two of them were arrested there on unrelated charges. They are awaiting extradition to Michigan, where they will face 13 charges apiece related to Williams’ shooting death.

The third suspect who fled to Georgia remains on the loose with a warrant out for his arrest.

Williams was shot in the head around 11:25 p.m. on Oct. 22 when police say three suspects fired shots into the residence from outside. The 3-year-old was in the downstairs living room with a baby sitter, a 5-year-old sibling and two cousins when the shooting took place.

Henry Williams, who is Messiah’s father, believes the shooters were targeting the babysitter. Only Messiah was injured and an ambulance rushed him to Hurley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the fourth suspect. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

