19-year-old woman dies after rollover crash in Shiawassee County

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 19-year-old woman from Owosso died late Sunday after a rollover crash in a rural area of Shiawassee County.

Riley Crouch was driving on Hintz Road just north of Cronk Road in New Haven Township around 11:50 p.m. when she went off the road and the vehicle flipped. Both Crouch and her 18-year-old female passenger were thrown out during the crash.

The 18-year-old was able to walk away from the scene and get help. Crouch was pronounced dead on the scene.

A Michigan State Police crash reconstructionist continued investigating the crash on Monday.

