Advertisement

Authorities identify 78-year-old man killed in Midland County house fire

Investigators believe he was working on the mobile home’s furnace
Fatal Fire
Fatal Fire(AP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police identified a 78-year-old man who died in a house fire in a rural area of Midland County last week.

The Lee Township and Homer Township fire departments responded to the fire on Volmer Drive near School Road in Midland County’s Greendale Township around 4:10 p.m. last Wednesday. Firefighters found 78-year-old Kenneth Lilly’s body inside after extinguishing the flames.

Investigators believe Lilly was working on the furnace in his mobile home after the tenants reported smelling natural gas.

Michigan State Police investigators were still working on determining what happened on Monday. Autopsy results for Lilly had not been completed Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall forecast in Mid-Michigan, December 12, 2020.
Winter storm brings heavy rain, snow to Mid-Michigan
Police: Elderly woman shot to death in Saginaw
Woodchips BBQ fights in court to get back its liquor license
Woodchips BBQ fights to have its liquor license returned
MGN Online
Thousands without power around the state as winter storm moves through
This is a copy of a cryptogram sent to the San Francisco Chronicle, Nov. 11, 1969, by the...
Amateur codebreakers crack Zodiac Killer’s cipher

Latest News

19-year-old woman dies after rollover crash in Shiawassee County
Desean Montez Davis
1 arrested, 3 more charged with deadly shooting of 3-year-old Messiah Williams in Flint
Consumers staying home and businesses shutting down during the pandemic have led to a...
5 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail
Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.
Nearly 700,000 at risk of losing unemployment benefits in Michigan