Authorities identify 78-year-old man killed in Midland County house fire

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police identified a 78-year-old man who died in a house fire in a rural area of Midland County last week.

The Lee Township and Homer Township fire departments responded to the fire on Volmer Drive near School Road in Midland County’s Greendale Township around 4:10 p.m. last Wednesday. Firefighters found 78-year-old Kenneth Lilly’s body inside after extinguishing the flames.

Investigators believe Lilly was working on the furnace in his mobile home after the tenants reported smelling natural gas.

Michigan State Police investigators were still working on determining what happened on Monday. Autopsy results for Lilly had not been completed Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.