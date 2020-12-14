Advertisement

Black Lab mix adopted from shelter after 1,134 days

Happy Tails Capone!
Capone, a black lab mix, lived at Animals Friends for more than three years.
Capone, a black lab mix, lived at Animals Friends for more than three years.(Source: Animal Friends)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) – It took more than three years, but Capone, a 10-year-old black Lab mix, finally has a new home.

He spent 1,134 days at Animal Friends before being adopted last week.

“They say good things come to those who wait ... and that couldn’t be more true for our sweet Capone who FINALLY found his new family,” the animal shelter said on Facebook. “Capone, our longest-term resident, has been with us since November 2017.”

1,134 DAYS! They say good things come to those who wait ... and that couldn't be more true for our sweet Capone who...

Posted by Animal Friends on Friday, December 11, 2020

The foster family that was taking care of Capone officially adopted him on Thursday.

“Happy Tails Capone! We’re so glad that you have a family of your own and a home for the holidays,” the shelter said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall forecast in Mid-Michigan, December 12, 2020.
Winter storm brings heavy rain, snow to Mid-Michigan
Police: Elderly woman shot to death in Saginaw
Woodchips BBQ fights in court to get back its liquor license
Woodchips BBQ fights to have its liquor license returned
MGN Online
Thousands without power around the state as winter storm moves through
This is a copy of a cryptogram sent to the San Francisco Chronicle, Nov. 11, 1969, by the...
Amateur codebreakers crack Zodiac Killer’s cipher

Latest News

The Capitol is seen in Washington, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, as the House and Senate return to work.
Crunch time for COVID-19 relief as bipartisan bills unveiled
Fatal Fire
Authorities identify 78-year-old man killed in Midland County house fire
A sign in an Atlanta neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, urges people to vote early in...
Early in-person voting begins in Georgia Senate runoffs
19-year-old woman dies after rollover crash in Shiawassee County
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
LIVE: Surgeon general, HHS hold event as health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine