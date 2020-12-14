Chilly today with a brisk NW wind

A cold front moving through today will keep us covered in clouds for the most part –if you see any sun break out between the clouds enjoy it! It’s going to be chilly today with a NW wind, and that breeze will also give us some lake effect. Tonight and tomorrow will be cold, too.

Today’s highs will be near 30 and we’ll hit them around midday. Temps then fall through the afternoon. Winds out of the NW at 10-20mph, gusting to 30mph, will keep it feeling like the teens and low 20s throughout the day. That wind will also cause some lake effect to form, and as some of the bands work across the state those north of the bay may see light accumulations.

Tonight winds turn lighter, down to 5-10mph, out of the NW. Some of the clouds break apart, helping temperatures to fall to the teens and low 20s.

Tomorrow we’re then staying in the 20s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light and northerly. The last time our high temps stayed in the 20s was February 28th!

