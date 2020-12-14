Advertisement

Chilly today with a brisk NW wind

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front moving through today will keep us covered in clouds for the most part –if you see any sun break out between the clouds enjoy it! It’s going to be chilly today with a NW wind, and that breeze will also give us some lake effect. Tonight and tomorrow will be cold, too.

Today’s highs will be near 30 and we’ll hit them around midday. Temps then fall through the afternoon. Winds out of the NW at 10-20mph, gusting to 30mph, will keep it feeling like the teens and low 20s throughout the day. That wind will also cause some lake effect to form, and as some of the bands work across the state those north of the bay may see light accumulations.

Tonight winds turn lighter, down to 5-10mph, out of the NW. Some of the clouds break apart, helping temperatures to fall to the teens and low 20s.

Tomorrow we’re then staying in the 20s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light and northerly. The last time our high temps stayed in the 20s was February 28th!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall forecast in Mid-Michigan, December 12, 2020.
Winter storm brings heavy rain, snow to Mid-Michigan
Police: Elderly woman shot to death in Saginaw
Woodchips BBQ fights in court to get back its liquor license
Woodchips BBQ fights to have its liquor license returned
MGN Online
Thousands without power around the state as winter storm moves through
This is a copy of a cryptogram sent to the San Francisco Chronicle, Nov. 11, 1969, by the...
Amateur codebreakers crack Zodiac Killer’s cipher

Latest News

WJRT December 14th, 2020 Morning Weather
WJRT December 14th, 2020 Morning Weather
Dry to start the week
Kevin’s Weather Forecast
Dry to start the week
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Calm weather returns to Mid-Michigan after Saturday's storm
Calm weather returns after Saturday’s snow and rain