Clouds rule the skies most of the week.

Temperatures will be below average.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Lake effect snow will slowly come to an end overnight as winds die down. As skies slowly clear for some, temperatures will plummet. Areas to the north with snow on the ground will fall down into the lower 10s while areas to the south with fall into the upper 10s. Some clouds will already start to reenter our skies by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon expect a lot of gray skies once more. A couple snow flurries could be possible along Lake Huron as well. Temperatures will be some of the coldest of the season! Highs struggle to even warm into the upper 20s for the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the northeast around 5mph.

Wednesday a few flurries will be possible as a weak system passes us to the north at the same time a strong system passes us to the south. Temperatures will be cold with highs barely touching 30 degrees. Winds will be gusty out of the east as well, at times gusting as high as 30 mph. We’ll stay quiet to finish the week with highs around freezing and some sunshine peeking out by Friday!

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

