Covenant HealthCare treating most COVID-19 patients in Michigan for fourth week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw is treating fewer COVID-19 patients than last week, but continues to have the most of any hospital in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the Saginaw hospital system was treating 176 coronavirus patients on Monday and 37 of them were in intensive care. That is a decrease of 26 patients, but an increase of two in intensive care over the past week.

Covenant remains at 95% capacity for a second consecutive week. The hospital has the most COVID-19 patients in Michigan for the fourth consecutive week.

Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak had the next highest number of coronavirus patients with 167, which includes 34 in intensive care. Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson has the most COVID-19 patients in intensive care around Michigan with 51.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has reported steady decreases in the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients for the past 10 days. The patient count peaked over 4,300 on Dec. 4 and since has dropped to just under 3,800 on Monday.

Here are hospital statistics reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City -- 100% bed capacity with 10 coronavirus patients and three in intensive care, which is a decrease of one patient total and one in intensive care.

Hurley Medical Center in Flint -- 97% bed capacity with 46 coronavirus patients and 15 in intensive care, which is an increase of nine patients and a decrease of two in intensive care.

McLaren Flint Hospital -- 92% bed capacity with 88 coronavirus patients and 27 in intensive care, which is an increase of one patient and four in intensive care.

McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City -- 88% bed capacity with 76 coronavirus patients and 20 in intensive care, which is an decrease of four patients and an increase of one in intensive care.

Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township -- 83% bed capacity with 68 coronavirus patients and 16 in intensive care, which is a decrease of 13 patients and 11 in intensive care.

Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw -- 76% bed capacity with 41 coronavirus patients and 13 in intensive care, which is an decrease of three patients and an increase of two in intensive care.

No other hospitals in Mid-Michigan reported more than 70% of patient beds occupied.

