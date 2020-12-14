Grand Blanc Township firefighters celebrate baby boom

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Water is essential when it comes to fighting fires, but there must be something special in the water in Grand Blanc Township.

Their firefighting family just got a whole lot bigger.

SEVEN of the thirty nine firefighters in the department became dads this year! T

The adorable babies joined their firefighting fathers for a photo today.

The department wanted to celebrate an unexpected bright spot during a tough year.

Grand Blanc Township’s Fire Department added four boucing baby boys and three beautiful baby girls to their fire fighting crew in 2020.

Congratulations to all the moms and dads.

