Advertisement

Grand Blanc Township firefighters celebrate baby boom

7 new babies born to firefighting dads in 2020
By Angie Hendershot
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Water is essential when it comes to fighting fires, but there must be something special in the water in Grand Blanc Township.

Their firefighting family just got a whole lot bigger.

SEVEN of the thirty nine firefighters in the department became dads this year! T

The adorable babies joined their firefighting fathers for a photo today.

The department wanted to celebrate an unexpected bright spot during a tough year.

Grand Blanc Township’s Fire Department added four boucing baby boys and three beautiful baby girls to their fire fighting crew in 2020.

Congratulations to all the moms and dads.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall forecast in Mid-Michigan, December 12, 2020.
Winter storm brings heavy rain, snow to Mid-Michigan
Police: Elderly woman shot to death in Saginaw
Woodchips BBQ fights in court to get back its liquor license
Woodchips BBQ fights to have its liquor license returned
MGN Online
Thousands without power around the state as winter storm moves through
Flint Police responded to the area for a baby in distress. The Chief says the 2-month-old died...
2-month-old baby dead; police say mother beat him, got food at drive-through

Latest News

7 new babies born to Grand Blanc Township firefighters during 2020
Celebrating baby boom at Grand Blanc Township Fire Dept
McLaren Bay Region
McLaren Bay Region preparing to tackle vaccine storage, distribution hurdles
McLaren Bay Region preparing to tackle vaccine storage, distribution hurdles
State House and Senate buildings to close as electoral college casts votes in Senate chamber
State House and Senate buildings to close as electoral college casts votes