Health care workers get Michigan’s first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Health care workers at two Michigan hospitals were the first in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Marc McClelland, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, received his first dose of the vaccine at 12:04 p.m. Monday. University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor also began vaccinating its staff Monday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration called the vaccinations a next step in Michigan’s journey toward safely opening businesses, schools and communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

No Mid-Michigan hospitals reported receiving a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine. They are expecting shipments in the coming days, but most do not know how many vaccine doses will come in the first shipments.

Pfizer is sending Michigan about 84,000 doses of its vaccine from a plant in Portage near Kalamazoo.

Whitmer thanked health care workers for “tireless dedication, bravery and strength” in caring for the tens of thousands of patients during the coronavirus pandemic and setting an example as the first to be vaccinated.

“Our frontline essential hospital workers have gone above and beyond to save lives – including stepping up today to receive vaccines,” she said. “And we have residents across the state doing their part to eradicate the virus and keep our communities safe.”

Michigan health officials have developed a four-phase plan for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine:

1A -- Health care workers who are in direct contact with patients and cannot work from home, along with residents of long-term care facilities.

1B -- Workers in critical industries, such as laboratories or funeral homes.

1C -- Anyone at high risk of a serious COVID-19 illness, including patients with chronic health conditions or age 65 and older.

2 -- Anyone else in Michigan not included in those groups.

“The significant impact of COVID-19 has led to unprecedented, worldwide collaboration among scientists, medical doctors, health and government officials, and manufacturers,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive. “The arrival of this vaccine in Michigan signals that the end of this pandemic is near. However, it will take several months before we are able to have enough vaccine to widely distribute it to the general population.”

Whitmer’s administration has said the COVID-19 vaccines likely will be available for Michigan’s general population until the late spring. Until then, health officials urge everyone to continue wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings and washing hands often.

