Meijer making plans to dispense COVID-19 vaccine in stores

In-store pharmacies may offer the vaccine later, along with large-scale events
Meijer is making plans to offer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Meijer is making plans to offer the COVID-19 vaccine.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) - Meijer stores are making plans to begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine in its stores.

The Grand Rapids-based retailer with 256 supercenters in six Midwest states says its in-store pharmacies already offer vaccines, including the annual flu vaccine, so they are well equipped to offer the COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.

“Our pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and pharmacy technicians throughout the Midwest continue to prepare for the unprecedented challenge of vaccinating a very large number of people in the near future,” Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy Jason Beauch said.

Walgreens and CVS began offering COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers and residents in long-term care facilities on Monday.

Meijer is developing a follow-up plan to make sure people get the second dose of their coronavirus vaccine at the correct time. The retailer also is looking at ways to host vaccination clinics inside its stores, which range in size from 125,000 to more than 200,000 square feet.

Meijer also may partner with other agencies for large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinics at large stadiums or outdoor locations. Meijer took part in 98 community flu shot clinics and dispensed more than 3,000 doses at churches, apartment complexes and stadium parking lots earlier this year.

