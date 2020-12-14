Advertisement

Michigan National Guard adds COVID-19 vaccinations to mission

50 teams assembled to offer testing and vaccine around the state
William Moss, MD, Medical Director, of Emergency Department at Med Center Health receives vaccine.(Med Center Health)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan National Guard is ramping up to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations around the state beginning Tuesday.

The National Guard is forming 50 separate coronavirus testing and vaccine teams comprised of a medical technician and two administrative support personnel. They will begin working at four hospitals deemed a priority around the state, but they can deploy anywhere in Michigan as needed.

“We will provide medics and administrative support to hospitals and local health care organizations and work to fill their needs,” said Col. Ravindra Wagh, Michigan National Guard Joint Operations Officer. “For some locations that will mean directly administering the vaccine to their staff.  We will also provide administrative support when needed, freeing up critical front-line hospital employees and allowing them to focus on the ongoing battle against COVID-19.”

Front-line health care workers get first priority for the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, along with residents and staff in long-term care facilities. Essential workers and residents at high risk of serious coronavirus illnesses will be next to get the vaccine.

“The Michigan National Guard remains focused on supporting our communities, our neighbors, in this important task,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “They are professionals who have proven they have the tenacity and right skillset to support the State of Michigan’s ongoing response to COVID-19.”

The Michigan National Guard was activated on March 18 to assist with the state’s COVID-19 response. Hundreds of Guard members have been busy since then with coronavirus testing clinics, distributing personal protective equipment and assisting at food banks around the state.

The National Guard’s COVID-19 mission in Michigan has been extended to March 31.

