Michigan reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in six weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The steady decline in newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan continued Monday with the smallest Sunday and Monday total in six weeks.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,205 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses combined for Sunday and Monday. The total for those two days last week reached over 9,300. Nov. 1 and 2 was the last time the Sunday and Monday increase reached less than 8,000 new cases.

The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total past a major milestone to 437,985.

The two-day total averages to 3,602 cases apiece for Sunday and Monday, which are the lowest daily increases since last Nov. 3. The seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan declined for the second consecutive week to 4,800 on Monday, which is about 1,400 fewer than last week.

State health officials reported the highest total of deaths since April on Saturday with 206, but the newly reported COVID-19 deaths declined to 90 combined for Sunday and Monday. Michigan now has a total of 10,752 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

Michigan has seen 805 coronavirus deaths over the past week, which is an average of about 115 per day.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients listed as recovered in Michigan increased by 38,619 on Saturday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers 236,369 patients recovered because they have survived 30 days past the onset of coronavirus symptoms.

Currently, Michigan has nearly 191,000 active cases of coronavirus, which is an increase of more than 5,000 from last week.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady around 58,000 on Friday before dropping to 43,000 on Saturday and Sunday. The percentage of positive tests dropped below 10% Saturday for the first time since Nov. 6 before rebounding slightly to 10.61% Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases dropped for the 10th consecutive day on Monday to 3,777, which is 322 less than a week ago. Of those, 3,421 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased over the past week while the number of patients on ventilators remained steady. Michigan hospitals are treating 860 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 514 of them are on ventilators. Since last Monday, there are 20 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and one fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Friday:

Genesee, 16,538 cases and 478 deaths, which is an increase of 572 cases and 20 deaths.

Saginaw, 10,666 cases, 308 deaths and 2,075 patients recovered, which is an increase of 417 cases and 10 deaths.

Arenac, 504 cases, 24 deaths and 110 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases and two deaths.

Bay, 5,304 cases, 146 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 111 cases and 13 deaths.

Clare, 919 cases, 28 deaths and 307 recoveries, which is an increase of 35 cases, one death and three recoveries.

Gladwin, 924 cases, 15 deaths and 256 recoveries, which is an increase of 32 cases and two deaths.

Gratiot, 1,964 cases and 48 deaths, which is an increase of 62 cases and three deaths.

Huron, 1,115 cases, 25 deaths and 204 recoveries, which is an increase of 72 cases and two deaths.

Iosco, 870 cases, 36 deaths and 160 recoveries, which is an increase of 30 cases and two deaths.

Isabella, 2,734 cases, 33 deaths and 1,181 recoveries, which is an increase of 85 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 2,952 cases, 70 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 67 cases and three deaths.

Midland, 3,067 cases, 30 deaths and 2,694 recoveries, which is an increase of 51 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 674 cases, 22 deaths and 47 recoveries, which is an increase of 29 cases and one death.

Oscoda, 225 cases, 11 deaths and 24 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Roscommon, 737 cases, 25 deaths and 296 recoveries, which is an increase of 27 cases and one death.

Sanilac, 1,208 cases and 43 deaths, which is an increase of 41 cases and 10 deaths.

Shiawassee, 2,492 cases, 50 deaths and 977 recoveries, which is an increase of 61 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 2,021 cases, 71 deaths and 541 recoveries, which is an increase of 72 cases and two deaths.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.