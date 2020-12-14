Advertisement

Michigan State Police K-9 locates alleged drunk driver freezing in thicket

Police say the suspect was outdoors wearing only a T-shirt and jeans in frigid weather
The Michigan State Police is celebrating 100 years by issuing special edition black and gold...
The Michigan State Police is celebrating 100 years by issuing special edition black and gold 2016 Dodge Chargers to each post. (WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police K-9 potentially saved an alleged drunk driver from freezing in an Isabella County field over an hour after he crashed into a ditch.

The K-9 team from the Mount Pleasant post responded to the area of East Jordan and Whiteville roads in Isabella Township around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police found a 36-year-old Shepherd man’s car in a ditch, but he could not be located.

Investigators found open alcohol containers, a cell phone and shoes in the man’s car. Nearly an hour and a half after the crash, the K-9 team began tracking the driver through freezing rain in frigid temperatures.

The dog led officers to a thicket about a quarter-mile away from the crash scene. Police found the 36-year-old in the thicket allegedly intoxicated and wearing only a T-shirt and jeans.

Medical first responders found the man’s body temperature had dropped to hypothermic levels at 94 degrees. Police say the suspect was not aware that he had been outdoors for more than an hour and a half.

The 36-year-old was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and having open intoxicants in a vehicle. He remained in the Isabella County Jail on Monday while awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall forecast in Mid-Michigan, December 12, 2020.
Winter storm brings heavy rain, snow to Mid-Michigan
Police: Elderly woman shot to death in Saginaw
Woodchips BBQ fights in court to get back its liquor license
Woodchips BBQ fights to have its liquor license returned
MGN Online
Thousands without power around the state as winter storm moves through
This is a copy of a cryptogram sent to the San Francisco Chronicle, Nov. 11, 1969, by the...
Amateur codebreakers crack Zodiac Killer’s cipher

Latest News

Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.
Nearly 700,000 at risk of losing unemployment benefits in Michigan
Standish woman killed in head-on crash; Saginaw man arrested
Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield
Top legislator opposed to ‘mutually assured destruction’ by overturning election for Trump
State Rep. Gary Eisen
Second Michigan lawmaker punished after inflammatory statements on radio