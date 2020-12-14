Michigan State Police K-9 locates alleged drunk driver freezing in thicket

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police K-9 potentially saved an alleged drunk driver from freezing in an Isabella County field over an hour after he crashed into a ditch.

The K-9 team from the Mount Pleasant post responded to the area of East Jordan and Whiteville roads in Isabella Township around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police found a 36-year-old Shepherd man’s car in a ditch, but he could not be located.

Investigators found open alcohol containers, a cell phone and shoes in the man’s car. Nearly an hour and a half after the crash, the K-9 team began tracking the driver through freezing rain in frigid temperatures.

The dog led officers to a thicket about a quarter-mile away from the crash scene. Police found the 36-year-old in the thicket allegedly intoxicated and wearing only a T-shirt and jeans.

Medical first responders found the man’s body temperature had dropped to hypothermic levels at 94 degrees. Police say the suspect was not aware that he had been outdoors for more than an hour and a half.

The 36-year-old was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and having open intoxicants in a vehicle. He remained in the Isabella County Jail on Monday while awaiting arraignment.

