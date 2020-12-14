Nearly 700,000 at risk of losing unemployment benefits in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly 700,000 people in Michigan will lose unemployment benefits in less than two weeks if Congress doesn’t pass an extension.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits will expire on Dec. 26 for 692,000 workers. They include workers who ordinarily are not eligible for benefits, such as self-employed or gig workers.

The federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program also offers 13 additional weeks of unemployment benefits to workers who exhausted their 26 weeks of state benefits, along with reimbursements for the federal Work Share program.

The Michigan unemployment agency says 487,000 workers are receiving PUA and 205,000 workers are receiving PEUC benefits. They no longer will receive payments after Dec. 26 if Congress and President Donald Trump don’t extend the programs.

“We’re hopeful that Congress will take action to protect access to critical unemployment assistance for Michigan workers whose jobs have been affected by COVID-19,” said Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Acting Director Liza Estlund Olson. “Allowing these programs to expire is not only harmful to Michigan workers, but it would be devastating to Michigan’s economy.”

She said the loss of both federal programs would cost Michigan $220 million a week in benefits currently paid to workers, who receive an average of $319 per week.

The Michigan Legislature is considering bills to expand unemployment programs, but they are not related to the two federal programs nearing an end.

Workers who lose unemployment benefits on Dec. 26 are urged to contact the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for information on the MI Bridges program, which includes health insurance, food assistance and cash benefits.

