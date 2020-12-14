Saginaw Hospitals feel strain of COVID-19 cases

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(12/14/20)-”There had always been a prediction that when the weather got colder, that we would see another increase and unfortunately that’s what we are seeing,” said Dr. Matt Deibel, medical director of Emergency care at Covenant Hospital .

Leaving hospitals like Covenant Hospital straining under the weight of that increase for weeks,

“Like most other hospitals in Michigan, we’ve been pretty busy and we’ve had a lot of COVID patients,” Deibel said.

In fact, for three weeks straight--- the Saginaw Hospital led the state in treating the most COVID-19 patients of any hospital in the state.

But Deibel says those numbers have very recently started to decrease.

“Fortunately, over the last week or so, we’ve definitely seen a plateau or even seen a decrease of total COVID cases that we’ve seen. So the intervention that occurred a few ago where people have stepped the effort to minimize the spread of the virus are paying off. We are seeing less hospitalized patients, just over the last week or so,” he said,

Ascension St. Mary’s released a statement when ABC12 asked about the hospital being at capacity. It said in part,

“Ascension St. Mary’s currently has the capacity to treat all patients, including patients diagnosed with COVID-19 All of our Ascension Michigan hospitals, including Ascension St. Mary’s, have a surge plan specific to that facility, and we are able to quickly adapt to the needs of our patients and to the healthcare demands of our community. As cases of COVID-19 rise in our area, Ascension St. Mary’s is urging our communities to work together to mitigate the spread of the virus by wearing masks, washing our hands and adhering to social distancing.”

Despite the case load of COVID patients at Saginaw area hospitals-- Dr Deibel wants to reassure non COVID patients about their care when they come to Covenant.

“We’ve seen this in the Spring and we are starting to see it again where people have chest pain or stroke symptoms or whatever symptoms that they would normally would not think twice about coming into the ER about. Right they are thinking well maybe there is not a spot for me or if is it really safe for me to go, there is definitely a spot for you,” he said.

