Second Michigan lawmaker punished after inflammatory statements on radio

State Rep. Gary Eisen says safety can’t be guaranteed during Electoral College meeting
State Rep. Gary Eisen
State Rep. Gary Eisen
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - For the second time this month, a Michigan lawmaker was stripped of his legislative committee assignments after inflammatory statements made Monday morning.

Republican State Rep. Gary Eisen of St. Clair Township appeared on a radio show Monday morning, during which he commented that safety cannot be guaranteed during when Michigan’s presidential electors meet in the State Capitol later in the day.

“We have been consistent in our position on issues of violence and intimidation in politics – it is never appropriate and never acceptable,” says a joint statement issued by Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth, both Republicans.

They have denounced threats made by Republicans and Democrats toward members of both parties.

“That applies to threats made toward public officials, and it must also apply when the public officials open the door to violent behavior and refuse to condemn it. We must do better,” the statement says. “We as elected officials must be clear that violence has no place in our democratic process. We must be held to a higher standard.”

Eisen’s removal from legislative committee assignments lasts for the next two weeks, when the Michigan Legislature’s current term ends on Dec. 31.

Chatfield and Wentworth also stripped Democrat State Rep. Cynthia Johnson of Detroit from her committee assignments earlier this month after she made allegedly threatening comments toward supporters of President Donald Trump on social media.

Johnson faced several threats as a member of the House Oversight Committee following a hearing when Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani asked legislators to overturn Michigan’s election results. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked Chatfield and Wentworth to reconsider their discipline.

