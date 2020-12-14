Some Mid-Michigan healthcare workers decide not to get COVID-19 vaccine during first round

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - As the first round of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives at hospitals around the state, some Mid-Michigan healthcare workers have decided to not receive the vaccination during this first round.

In its initial distribution plan, the state of Michigan is only allowing certain healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

At McLaren Bay Region Hospital, a survey was sent out to its employees about whether or not they would like to receive the vaccine and nearly half have declined.

“We had a little over 50 percent of our healthcare team that was asked to complete a survey to indicate their readiness to take the vaccine and we had a positive response from slightly over 50 percent,” said Norman Chapin, the hospital’s chief medial officer.

Chapin said that would mean that around 500 employees would then get the vaccine.

“I think that there are healthcare workers that are ready to take the vaccine and there are other healthcare workers who are cautious,” he said.

The survey is still being filled out. Chapin said that safety concerns over the vaccine do not appear to be playing a major role in these decisions.

“I haven’t read any responses on any of our surveys that would suggest that’s a major driver, no,” Chapin said.

In this initial phase, many healthcare facilities will be getting a limited number of vaccinations. Chapin said that because of this, many of the healthcare workers want the vaccines to go to people who might need it more.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty about how much vaccines we’re going to be allocated and so some of their reasons for not wanting to [get the] vaccine seem to be somewhat altruistic.,” Chapin said. “You know, making sure that the people who would benefit the most, get them.”

Chapin said that some employees have asked about whether or not allergic reactions are a concern or about them already having COVID-19.

“I think all of them in some ways are impacting the decisions that people are making as to whether or not to get the vaccine,” Chapin said.

A plan has been developed at McLaren Bay Region Hospital to vaccinate its employees once it arrives.

Chapin said that he hopes that many people do ultimately decide to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

“We want as many, and as high a percentage of the public as possible to get vaccinated for COVID,” he said.

