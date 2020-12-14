Advertisement

Standish woman killed in head-on crash; Saginaw man arrested

Police say a drunken driver crossed the center line on M-13 and hit the woman
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 46-year-old woman died in a head-on crash Saturday and the at-fault driver was arrested for drunken driving.

The crash happened on M-13 Saturday evening in Arenac County’s Standish Township. Investigators say 46-year-old Dawn Kipfmiller of Standish was hit head-on by a vehicle that crossed the center line, according to the Arenac County Sheriff’s Office.

A 54-year-old Saginaw man driving the vehicle that hit Kipfmiller was arrested on drunken driving charges and taken to the Arenac County Jail. He is awaiting arraignment on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated causing death.

