State House and Senate buildings to close as electoral college casts votes

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan House and Senate will close their offices tomorrow - because of safety and security concerns -- as electors meet to cast their votes for Democratic President-Elect Biden.

Representative Kevin Hertel (D-St. Clair Shores) tweeted “all House offices have been closed tomorrow because credible threats have been made as Michigan’s electors to the Electoral College will meet at the Capitol.”

The house and senate notified members and staff about the closures tonight.

Michigan’s 16 presidential electors are to meet at 2pm in the Senate chamber for the vote. Only those needed for the electoral college will be allowed in the building.

Michigan House Democratic Leader-Elect Donna Lasinski issued a statement saying “The meeting of the Electoral College should be a celebration of our democracy, but instead has now become a target for threats, intimidation and violence. It is a sad fact that the shameful actions by certain Republicans to smear our democratic institutions and deny the clear will of the voters has undeniably created this dangerous, hostile atmosphere. These unpatriotic Republicans have put fealty to President Trump over love of our country and they are complicit in one of the most shameful episodes in U.S. political history. I call on the House Republicans who joined the recent court case to publicly apologize, renounce their actions and respect the will of the voters.”

Biden won Michigan by 154,000 votes. The results have been certified, but supporters of the president have filed lawsuits and called for Republican lawmakers to intervene in the awarding of the state’s 16 presidential electors.

