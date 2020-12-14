Advertisement

UAW, U.S. Attorney reach deal to reform union after scandal

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - The United Auto Workers and the U.S. attorney’s office have reached a settlement to reform the union in the wake of a wide-ranging bribery and embezzlement scandal.

Terms of the deal will be announced at a Monday afternoon news conference in Detroit.

The agreement likely will stop short of a full federal takeover of the union. But it’s likely to include an independent monitor and a change in the way union officials are elected.

The union has been in the throes of the scandal for over five years as the government probed corruption in its upper ranks. The investigation has led to 11 convictions, including two former presidents. 

