18-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting in Flint early Tuesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An 18-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Flint early Tuesday.

The Flint Police Department responded to the shooting in the 600 block of Vermilya Avenue around 3 a.m., where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. An ambulance rushed her to Hurley Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.

Investigators did not release any suspect information Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Flint police at 810-237-6971 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.