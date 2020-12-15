18th Michigan business loses liquor license temporarily over COVID-19 violations

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Five more Michigan restaurants lost their liquor licenses temporarily over COVID-19 violations, bringing the total to 18 this year.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended licenses for Spanky’s Tavern in Battle Creek, Andiamo Italia in Warren, Polski’s Pub & Grub in Macomb County’s Clinton Township, Kal-Ho Bar in Kalkaska and Dex’s Loggers Landing in Luther.

The restaurants are accused of allowing gatherings, providing indoor dining service, failing to enforce face covering requirements and failing to restrict patrons from congregating.

All of those alleged violations are against a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order in effect from Nov. 18 to Dec. 20 aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 around the state.

All five eateries are scheduled to appear before a state administrative law judge on Friday for a hearing to determine whether the license suspension should continue. The judge also may levy fines or other disciplinary action for the five restaurants.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended liquor licenses for two restaurants and a motel, along with The Meeting Place in Fenton in November. The Meeting Place got its liquor license back after a hearing last week.

Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer also had its liquor license suspended earlier this month and is awaiting a ruling on whether it will be reinstated. Other businesses in Port Huron and Lansing lost their liquor licenses temporarily.

Five other businesses in Newaygo, Fremont, Muskegon Heights, Conklin and Grand Rapids all had their liquor licenses suspended since September based on violations of COVID-19 orders.

