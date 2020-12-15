Another cold day

A trough to the north will help to keep plenty of clouds around, along with the possibility of a few flakes flying. A second trough to the south tomorrow will keep us overcast through tomorrow.

Today the big story is the cold! After starting the morning in the teens and low 20s, we only make it to the mid and upper 20s this afternoon. Winds will generally be light, around 5mph, out of the N to NE. We’ll be mostly cloudy along with the chance of scattered flurries before drying out tonight.

Cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid 20s. Winds will shift to the E at 5-10mph, then pick up to 10-15mph tomorrow. We’ll stay overcast for Wednesday with scattered light snow, especially closer to the I-69 corridor as a strong system moves toward the east coast to the south of us.

Expect another mainly cloudy day Thursday before getting a little more sunshine Friday.

