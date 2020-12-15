Advertisement

Biden plans to appoint former Gov. Jennifer Granholm for energy secretary

Jennifer Granholm
Jennifer Granholm(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm could land a pivotal position in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

Biden plans to appoint Granholm as his Secretary of Energy, according to a report from Politico and another from CNN.

Granholm served two terms as governor in Michigan from 2003 to 2011 and was elected as the state’s attorney general for four years before that. After leaving office, she taught at the University of California-Berkley and served on various corporate boards.

Politico is reporting that her position leading the U.S. Department of Energy would put her in a top role to oversee the U.S. transition away from fossil fuels.

