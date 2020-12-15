Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine converts: Couple who avoids flu shots planning to get new vaccination

By Dawn Jones
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - When the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to the general public, a woman who usually avoids getting a flu shot says she will “run to get it.”

Many African-Americans are undecided about taking the new vaccine, mainly because of a lack of trust in the medical system that has a history of some racist practices. Lennetta and Craig Coney are hoping to take the vaccine while many in the African-American community are struggling with the idea.

African-Americans have been most affected by COVID-19 and they are among the most hesitant when it comes to getting vaccinated for the illness.

“I know there is a lot of theories and stereotypes and past incidents that have happened to especially African- Americans or people of color, where experiments were done and people were not given the correct information,” Craig Coney said.

He has some underlying health issues, but he plans take the vaccine when it’s available. Because for him the benefits outweigh the risk: herd immunity.

His wife also will be taking the vaccine.

“This is our polio vaccine of our lifetime,” Lennetta Coney said.

