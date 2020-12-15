First Michigan health care workers glad to receive COVID-19 vaccine

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - As Mid-Michigan hospitals wait on the arrival of shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, two hospitals in other parts of the state started administering the vaccine to their employees.

University of Michigan Medical Center employees were some of the first health care workers in the state to receive the newly approved Pfizer vaccine less than a year after Michigan confirmed its first cases of the coronavirus.

Flight Nurse Johnie Peoples was the first at the University of Michigan to receive the vaccine, volunteering to protect his patients and his family.

“My wife is immunocompromised and my mother who lives with us is elderly. Plus I have a young daughter, so I want to stay healthy for them,” he said.

A UPS delivery worker brought boxes carrying nearly 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine was greeted with cheers before health care workers placed some doses in storage and administered more.

One Emergency Department nurse said getting the vaccine was a light of hope for her after a year she said was filled with chaos, frustration and sadness. Her goal is to be a resource for others, encouraging them to trust science and get the vaccine.

Nurses who received the vaccine said the process was smooth and painless, just like getting any other immunization.

