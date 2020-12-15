Flint City Council postpones vote on proposed water settlement until Thursday, Dec. 17

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/15/2020) - Flint City Council postponed a vote on Monday night on whether the city approve a $20 million payment over the water crisis.

That money brings the total of the proposed settlement to more than $640 million.

During the meeting, some council members stated they aren’t happy with how this proposal has been presented to them.

“I just feel like the whole thing has been done under the table. The lawyers to me are not being truthful with this whole deal. Things are not being transparent. Every day is something new, and I’m just not with it. I’m just not for it,” 5th Ward Councilwoman, Jerri Winfrey-Carter said during the meeting.

Attorney Sheldon Klein from Butzel Long Law Firm says if council says no, the city will become a defendant in hundreds of claims. He says he understands this isn’t an easy position, but council members questioning his character as an attorney crosses the line.

“I’ve been doing this for 38 years. No one has ever questioned my honesty. No one has ever suggested I violated a rule of ethics. No one has ever suggested I in any way violated any sort of professional, ethical, other obligation as an attorney. No court, no opposing council, no client. I can no longer say that,” Klein said during the meeting.

9th Word Councilwoman Eva Worthing says she understands the frustration and issues with joining in on the settlement, but she’s ready to vote yes in order to move the city forward.

“That’s my judiciary duty for the city. I don’t want to go into bankruptcy. We don’t need any more financial problems due to what the state has done to us,” Worthing said during the meeting.

With that said, she along with other council members discussed voting yes but also sending a letter to federal Judge Levy before she hears attorney arguments on December 21, expressing their dissatisfaction with the deal.

Residents in the city are invited to do the same.

After council responded to public comment, they discussed the water litigation for about five more minutes until Councilman Herbert Winfrey made a motion to recess the meeting until Thursday, December 17. He says he, like Councilman Mays, would like to hear from a representative from the city’s insurance company.

Councilwoman Monica Galloway seconded the motion, and it passed with a 7-2 majority. Councilman Davis and Guerra voted no to recessing the meeting.

Council expects to pick up where they left off on Thursday.

