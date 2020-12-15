Flint residents get free flu shots and turkeys from Hamilton Community Health Network

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - While most people still have to wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, anyone can get a flu vaccine right now.

On Tuesday and Thursday, the Hamilton Community Health Network in Flint is giving out free flu shots and a turkey.

A lot of people lined up for their free flu shot, which organizers say is a quick in and out process. People can choose to stay in their vehicle to get their shot.

The latest data from Michigan shows around 116,000 people have gone to the doctor because of the flu this season. Doctors say this year is even more important to get vaccinated against the flu due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s very important due to the pandemic and everything a lot of people might not think about the common flu, but of course it is still out there and it’s important to still get vaccinated for the flu every year as well,” said Tim McCarron, the lead outreach and enrollment coordinator. “We are just trying to promote that.”

Hamilton plans to have around 50 turkeys available Thursday with unlimited flu shots beginning at 1 p.m.

