Home invasions in Midland, Saginaw Township might be connected

MIDLAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating two home invasions.

Those homes robbed with the homeowners inside.

We told you about the incident in Saginaw Township last week.

We’ve learned it’s happened again, this time in Midland.

The couple lives in a what’s typically a quiet Midland neighborhood, similar to the one in Saginaw Township.

Police believe the two break-ins could have been committed by the same people.

A similarity between the two home break-ins is the time they both occurred, in the early evening hours.

“Anytime you see a pattern, it becomes a little concerning. The advantage to a pattern, often times we can work together and establish suspects easier,” says Midland Police Chief Nicole Ford.

Midland and Saginaw Township Police are now working together after a home invasion happened at a house on Sturgeon Road near Wackerly in Midland Sunday night. The 9-1-1 call came in around 8:20 p.m., as the homeowner answered the door and three men pushed their way in.

“City units, all we have over here is three suspects, we have no vehicle information, all left the scene,” a police officer can be heard saying on the central dispatch audio transmission.

Midland Police say the couple, who are in their 50′s, was assaulted, but are ok. The three men ransacked the home and took off with some money.

Its similar to a home invasion that happened in a Saginaw Township neighborhood last Wednesday night. A couple was tied up with clothing after two men forced their way into the house. It occurred around the same time of night as the Midland crime, 8:20 p.m.

“You have to wonder if they wanted to make sure the owners were home,” says Ford.

She says its rare that a home invasion like this happens in the city. She doesn’t want people to be alarmed, but they should take some safety precautions.

“If nothing else, we can go back old school where we can holler through the door and say who is it, and what do you need before we open it, I think we work so hard to be a civilized society that sometimes we forgot some basic safety,” she says.

There have been no arrests and if you have any information on either home invasion, you are asked to call Midland or Saginaw Township police.

