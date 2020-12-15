Humane Society of Bay County: dog found stabbed on side of the road

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT)(12/15/20) -“Words can’t describe the cloud of disgust that has just been looming over all of us since we found out what happened to him,” Humane Society of Bay County Communications Chair, Abby Fauble.

The anger in Abby Fauble’s voice is hard to miss-- and it’s directed at the person responsible for a horrific case of animal abuse.

A 3 year old dog was found on the side of Bangor road last Friday by a friend of one of the fosters at the Humane Society of Bay County.

“We didn’t know immediately what had happened thought maybe he had been attacked by another dog,” Fauble said.

Fauble says they soon learned the injuries to the dog, named Tank by shelter volunteers--- were not inflicted by another animal, but at the hands of a human.

“There were slashes and stabs, I get very emotional talking about it. There were old wounds and new wounds, so it seems that this was happening over a period of time, versus an animal attack,” she said.

Tank was taken to four different vets, before ending up at an animal hospital in Southfield where he will undergo extensive and daily treatment for his injuries.

Treatment that could cost at least 10-thousand dollars and likely more. Fauble says Tank will recover with the foster who helped rescue him. Once he recovers, they will work to find him the perfect home.

They also want to find the person who hurt Tank.

“This dog just wants to be loved and we are going to make sure that that happens and that this never happens again and that he goes to a home that for the rest of his life, get nothing but love and attention and all of the cuddles and pets that he wants,” Fauble said.

