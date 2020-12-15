Local health expert discusses some people’s concerns about COVID-19 vaccine

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - With the new COVID-19 vaccine now being administered across the country, some people have expressed concerns about its effectiveness or safety but one Mid-Michigan health expert said that not all of these concerns should be something to worry about.

Several topics were discussed in an interview with Dr. Jennifer Morse, the medical director of the Central Michigan District Health Department, on Tuesday about the COVID-19 vaccine. Morse said that one of the primary concerns she had heard from people is the fact that this new vaccine is a mRNA vaccine.

“One of the more common things is just because for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, they’re mRNA vaccines and this is a new type of vaccines but believe it or not, they’ve actually been studied for about three decades now,” she said.

Morse said that she’s seen a lot of people thinking that this mRNA vaccine could change your DNA but she said that is just not possible.

“That just biologically is not possible,” Morse said. “Our DNA is like our user manual, it’s what tells our body how to do things. This is a good analogy one of my nurses had found, mRNA is like you took a photocopy of of one of those pages of that user’s manual. It gives instructions but it’s not the page, you can’t put that photocopy into the user manual, it doesn’t replace it.”

Morse said that this type of mRNA cannot get changed back into DNA.

“There’s no way based on how biology works that that can get into our nucleus, get into our DNA, cause any changes to our DNA at all,” she said.

Morse also discussed the quick approval of the Pfizer vaccine. She said that no steps were skipped in the approval process, it just went faster.

“No corners were cut,” she said. “We just went around those corners faster.”

Morse said that most vaccines take years to develop but because of the climbing death rate from COVID-19, health experts could not wait that long.

“Certainly any new drug or vaccine, we just watch closely,” she said. “But if we waited 10 to 15 years to get this vaccine out like we would have a regular vaccine, that would have definitely had its problems, too. We would have had millions and millions more people dead by then.”

For people that are concerned about side effects, Morse said that the benefits of the vaccine would far outweigh any side effects that could come.

“Vaccine technology is very safe,” she said. “We have no reason to think that this will cause any serious side effects.”

Any side effects that could happen are things like arm pain, fever, body aches, or possibly an allergic reaction, Morse said.

Another common thought is that people think that after you get the vaccine, things will return to normal but Morse said that’s not immediately true.

“For the time being, even once you get two doses of vaccine, everything stays the same. We still have to use the same distancing, masking, you know if you get exposed you still have to quarantine, all of those things,” she said. “Until enough of the population has been vaccinated where we can loosen up on those things.”

Morse said that spreading the right and accurate information has been challenging with some of the misinformation that is being shared on social media.

“To just spread misinformation about the one real hope we have at stopping this just really breaks my heart,” she said. “We certainly don’t know everything about the vaccine because we just haven’t given it to huge number of people yet but we really don’t expect to find any really terrible things about it, especially not any of the things that are being touted on social media.”

Morse recommends that if you have any other concerns about the vaccine, to do some research. She recommended the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for more information.

