Mask up right: Michigan offers new guidance on face coverings

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Masking up is not enough if Michiganders don’t wear them correctly, according to state health officials.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offered new guidance on Tuesday for the correct types of face coverings to wear and how to wear them properly to avoid COVID-19 as part of the Mask Up, Mask Right initiative.

“The science is now settled: Masks protect others from COVID – and they protect the wearer,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “It’s important to wear the right mask and wear it the right way. We want all Michiganders to Mask Up, Mask Right as we continue to battle the virus in our state.”

COVID-19 spreads most easily through respiration and masks help block miniscule droplets from passing between people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order requires masks for everyone indoors and whenever people can’t observe 6 feet of social distancing outdoors -- except when they are around only people living in their household.

State health officials say three-layered washable cloth face coverings, medical grade masks and N95 masks offer the best protection against COVID-19. They should be worn with a snug fit over the nose and mouth without any gaps.

Bandanas, neck gaiters and face shields worn without another mask are not adequate, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, said residents should plan on wearing masks for several months despite the launch of a national COVID-19 vaccination effort.

“The delivery of the first COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan means there will be an end to this pandemic,” she said. “However, it will take several months before we are able to have enough vaccine to widely distribute it to all Michiganders.”

Khaldun said people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine should continue wearing masks, because medical researchers are still studying whether they can transmit the illness to others.

Anyone in Michigan who needs a proper face mask can call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-535-6136 or visit the Mask Up Michigan website.

