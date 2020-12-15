Michigan House grants subpoena power for lawmakers’ election investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan House granted additional power to its Oversight Committee, which is investigating claims of irregularities in the Nov. 3 election.

The House voted Tuesday to give the committee subpoena power, giving members authority to compel witnesses to testify and provide documents. The Oversight Committee plans to begin by issuing subpoenas for documents and election records from Detroit and Livonia.

“Regardless of our political affiliations, we should all agree that we must do more to restore the public’s trust in our voting procedures,” said Republican State Rep. Triston Cole of Mancelona. “We can begin that process by conducting a thorough and complete investigation that gets to the bottom of these reports and delivers the answers voters deserve. The Oversight Committee needs full access to accurate information to make sure that happens.”

He said the Oversight Committee likely will look into Antrim County’s election system after the clerk initially reported a landslide win for Democrat Joe Biden on Election Day even though the county traditionally supports Republicans overwhelmingly.

Final results showed a big victory for President Donald Trump in the county. The discrepancy was blamed on an issue with the ballot counting machines.

Republicans have said the investigation is designed to restore trust and transparency in Michigan’s election system. House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican from Levering, indicated last week that the chamber planned to allow subpoenas in the election investigation.

