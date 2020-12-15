Michigan reports 4,700+ new COVID-19 cases and 183 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan hospitals were treating fewer coronavirus cases on Tuesday as statistics for the illness continued falling, except deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,730 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 442,715. That marks the 10th consecutive day with fewer than 6,000 newly confirmed coronavirus cases statewide.

State health officials reported 183 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, which increase the total to 10,935. Seventy-one of Tuesday’s deaths came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady around 43,000 on Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests decreased slightly to 10.61%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases dropped for the 11th consecutive day on Tuesday to 3,648, which is 129 less than Monday. Of those, 3,357 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased Tuesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 821 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 508 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are 39 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and six fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 16,787 cases and 481 deaths, which is an increase of 249 cases and three deaths.

Saginaw, 10,756 cases, 313 deaths and 2,075 patients recovered, which is an increase of 90 cases and five deaths.

Arenac, 509 cases, 24 deaths and 110 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and two deaths.

Bay, 5,354 cases, 150 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 50 cases and four deaths.

Clare, 932 cases, 28 deaths and 307 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Gladwin, 929 cases, 17 deaths and 256 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and two deaths.

Gratiot, 1,984 cases and 50 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases and two deaths.

Huron, 1,147 cases, 28 deaths and 204 recoveries, which is an increase of 32 cases and three deaths.

Iosco, 885 cases, 37 deaths and 160 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases and one death.

Isabella, 2,759 cases, 34 deaths and 1,181 recoveries, which is an increase of 25 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 3,157 cases, 76 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 195 cases and six deaths.

Midland, 3,105 cases, 32 deaths and 2,694 recoveries, which is an increase of 38 cases and two deaths.

Ogemaw, 680 cases, 22 deaths and 47 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Oscoda, 232 cases, 14 deaths and 24 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and three deaths.

Roscommon, 744 cases, 25 deaths and 296 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Sanilac, 1,228 cases and 48 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases and five deaths.

Shiawassee, 2,511 cases, 50 deaths and 977 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Tuscola, 2,052 cases, 73 deaths and 541 recoveries, which is an increase of 31 cases and two deaths.

