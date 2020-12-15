Michigan Secretary of State moving more services online next year, reducing office visits

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office is moving more services online next year so residents have fewer reasons to visit a branch office.

Beginning in March, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said driver’s licenses and state ID cards can be renewed online and at self-service kiosks around the state. Drivers also can add a motorcycle endorsement to their license and request their own driving record online.

The 130 kiosks in Secretary of State branch offices, Meijer, Kroger and other grocery stores statewide also can process an ID replacement and allow residents to add themselves to the organ donor registry. Other online transactions include:

Electronic lien and title information available online instead of paper title documents.

A simplified graduated driver’s license program to reduce visits to branch offices.

Mechanic testing registration will be available online only to mechanics with a Michigan driver’s license or state ID. Mechanics will not be able to register online from Jan. 15 to March 15 while the new system is installed.

“This is another way we are continuously improving the customer experience at the Department of State,” Benson said.

She said the changes and improvements are possible after an overhaul of Michigan’s driving record database, which began in 2019.

