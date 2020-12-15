Michigan unveils new tool for residents to determine COVID-19 risk

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan residents can use a new tool that will help determine their risk of contracting COVID-19.

The Aging and Adult Services Agency at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched the CV19 CheckUp in Michigan, which is a free, anonymous, personalized online tool. It uses demographic and lifestyle information to determine a risk level.

“This tool, which we will make available to all Michiganders, helps individuals understand their risk based on their life situation and personal behavior, and offers recommendations to reduce those risks while also connecting people to services if needed,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director of the Aging & Adult Services Agency.

Health officials geared the tool for senior citizens age 60 and older, but anyone can use it.

“Older Michiganders represent 24% of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 89% of confirmed deaths,” Travis said. “We are dedicated to keeping aging adults safe and healthy and believe this tool will help older adults stay safer and healthier as cases continue to grow.”

The CV19 CheckUp uses artificial intelligence to analyze data from everyone who submits a voluntary online questionnaire. Algorithms are based on science and medical evidence from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

A personalized report at the end will tell users:

How likely they are to get COVID-19 and spread it to others.

How likely they are to experience a severe COVID-19 illness.

Where they can find help meeting basic needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The results also will offer users advice for how they can reduce their risk of COVID-19 and enhance their quality of life.

Governmental agencies and health organizations can access some data provided by users to gauge how much people understand about the pandemic, how closely they are complying with protocols and what needs appear to be unmet in the community.

