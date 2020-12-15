Advertisement

Michigan Wolverines’ football season is over after last game canceled

They end with the first losing record since 2014
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.(Tony Ding | AP Photo/Tony Ding)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Wolverines canceled their final game of the season in Iowa this weekend, ending their season early.

The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes during Big Ten Champions Week is canceled due to continued concerns over COVID-19 with the Wolverines.

“In accordance with the Big Ten COVID-19 medical policies and health guidelines, we are without a significant number of players for this week’s game,” said Athletic Director Warde Manuel. “Couple that with the normal attrition due to injury, and we do not have enough available players at multiple position groups to field a team at Iowa.”

He said the Wolverines have fewer players available this week than last week, when Michigan canceled the 103rd annual matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“The number of positive tests over the past three weeks, which require a 21-day unavailability period, and the contact tracing requirements associated with those numbers has pushed our current list of unavailable student-athletes to over 50,” Manuel said.

Michigan ends the season with a 2-4 record, which is the first losing record to end a season since 2014. That is the year before the Wolverines hired Jim Harbaugh as the head coach.

“This has been a very challenging and difficult 2020 for everyone, and we want to make sure we are doing what is right for our student-athletes at every step along the way, and that ultimately is ensuring their health, safety and welfare,” Manuel said.

