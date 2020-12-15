Advertisement

Midwest governors team up for joint message about COVID-19 holiday safety

These seven Midwest governors teamed up for a message encouraging their residents to celebrate the holidays safely and avoid spreading COVID-19.(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - For the second time this year, seven Midwest governors are teaming up with a joint message about celebrating the holidays safely during the age of COVID-19.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appears in the message with her counterparts from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. The video message encourages everyone to remain safe during the holiday season and avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Here is part of the message released on Tuesday:

“This may be the most difficult time yet in our struggle with COVID-19, especially with the holidays approaching. Until the vaccine is available to everyone and until we eradicate this virus once and for all, we must continue working to protect one another. The science is settled: The best way we can protect our frontline workers and slow the spread of this virus is to double down on mask wearing, social distancing, and washing hands frequently. If you are planning to travel or gather with other households for the holidays – we urge you to reconsider. Just one infection can cause an outbreak in your community, which could overwhelm our hospitals and put you and your loved ones at risk. We owe it to the brave men and women serving on the front lines of this pandemic to do our part and be smart this holiday season.”

The bipartisan group of Midwest governors teamed up for a similar message to protect families, frontline workers and small businesses before the Thanksgiving holiday. They asked residents to reconsider their travel plans, which could spread the illness.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

