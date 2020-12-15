Pistons owner Tom Gores and wife give Christmas gifts to 200 Flint families

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Christmas came a little early for some local families with the help of Detroit Pistons owner, Tom Gores and his wife Holly.

Thousands of toys were distributed to 200 families in Flint at the Salvation Army on Monday morning in a drive thru system. Bikes, Kindle tablets and games were passed out to those needing a little helping hand this year, as so many have fallen on tough financial times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gores has been giving to the Toys for Tots organization for over a decade and program coordinators say they couldn’t do this without his support. The Gores family says this year they knew they wanted to do more than ever before.

“We believe that everybody should give back and Tom and Holly have been doing this for the past 15 years because Christmas is such an important time -- not just for children but for families,” said Tanya VanHorn, a spokeswoman for the family. “We want them to feel all the love and support of their community. This is so important for the kids because what this does is bring them joy and love and laughter on Christmas day.”

The Gores family has partnered with the Toys for Tots organization since 2009, providing over 110,000 gifts to more than 40,000 children.

