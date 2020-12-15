Advertisement

Pistons owner Tom Gores and wife give Christmas gifts to 200 Flint families

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Christmas came a little early for some local families with the help of Detroit Pistons owner, Tom Gores and his wife Holly.

Thousands of toys were distributed to 200 families in Flint at the Salvation Army on Monday morning in a drive thru system. Bikes, Kindle tablets and games were passed out to those needing a little helping hand this year, as so many have fallen on tough financial times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gores has been giving to the Toys for Tots organization for over a decade and program coordinators say they couldn’t do this without his support. The Gores family says this year they knew they wanted to do more than ever before.

“We believe that everybody should give back and Tom and Holly have been doing this for the past 15 years because Christmas is such an important time -- not just for children but for families,” said Tanya VanHorn, a spokeswoman for the family. “We want them to feel all the love and support of their community. This is so important for the kids because what this does is bring them joy and love and laughter on Christmas day.”

The Gores family has partnered with the Toys for Tots organization since 2009, providing over 110,000 gifts to more than 40,000 children.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desean Montez Davis
1 arrested, 3 more charged with deadly shooting of 3-year-old Messiah Williams in Flint
19-year-old woman dies after rollover crash in Shiawassee County
Standish woman killed in head-on crash; Saginaw man arrested
Every state now has confirmed cases of COVID-19. (MGN)
Michigan reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in six weeks
Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.
Nearly 700,000 at risk of losing unemployment benefits in Michigan

Latest News

Bicycles
Pistons owner Tom Gores gives Christmas gifts to 200 families
Lashonte Murchison
Walk With Us Christmas Spectacular benefits the ultimate giver
Training in automotive, computer science, healthcare and so much more. It’s all available for...
Mott Community College offering free career training for ages 16-24
The Old Newsboys of Flint take part in their annual fundraiser.
Old Newsboys hold annual fundraiser for children’s Christmas toys